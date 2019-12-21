× Kearney man killed after being hit by car in overnight crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kearney man has died Saturday after being struck by a car overnight.

Police officers were called to investigate a crash on Missouri 152 just east of Brighton Avenue. The call came in just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a car.

An eastbound vehicle struck a man, who was trying to cross or was walking in the lanes of traffic. The victim died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Kearney.

The driver stayed at the scene to assist with the investigation and was then taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.