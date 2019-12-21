× Wrong-way driver in stolen car, police say, kills two after head-on crash on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Police in Kansas City are investigating a second fatal crash Saturday morning, this one leaving two dead.

A driver of a stolen car and his passenger were killed Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near 23rd Street. The highway was closed as police officers investigated the scene.

The driver of a Ford Fusion was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 and hit a Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on.

The Ford Fusion was reported to have been stolen in a robbery in Independence. Officers had been pursuing the vehicle, but disregarded the pursuit before the crash happened.

The passenger of the Ford Fusion, a 24-year-old woman from Kansas City, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Kansas City, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash scene was cleared just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.