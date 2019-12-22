1 killed after trailer unhitches from truck and strikes another vehicle near Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — At least one person has died after a trailer being pulled by a truck became unhitched and struck another vehicle.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. Sunday on westbound U.S. 50 Highway, east of Missouri Highway 13, near Warrensburg.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a truck was pulling a trailer and was traveling east on U.S. 50 when the trailer became unhitched, crossed the median and struck a vehicle heading westbound.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

At this time the highway patrol says westbound 50 is completely shut down at NE 501st and traffic is being diverted.

