Identical twin sisters battling breast cancer together

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Like many identical twins, sisters Metta Siebert and Hanna Thompson share lots of similarities. Even the same health issues.

"It was quite a shock to say the least. Nobody ever thinks that they're going to get cancer. Especially at such a young age," Siebert said.

Siebert, who recently turned 36, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in June. Thompson, who lives in San Francisco, received the same diagnosis the following month.

"Initially it was like a punch to the gut when Metta first got diagnosed. Then for it to happen to me a month after. It's just kind of like seriously?" Thompson said.

The news came as a shock to both, who say they lived healthy lives. Siebert was training for a half marathon at the time of her diagnosis, Thompson is an Olympic silver medalist in fencing.

But they've learned they both carry the BRCA 2 gene. It's a mutation that increases a woman's risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

"It has not been an easy journey by any means," Siebert said.

They're thankful to have each other though. The sister's bond was already tight and this has drawn them closer together.

"It's really amazing to have someone to go through this with, especially the person you're closest to in the world," Thompson said.

Right now, Siebert is recovering from a double mastectomy, in which both breasts are removed.

Thompson will have the same surgery next month.

"Especially since Metta's gone first with basically everything, it's been really nice to have someone to talk to and ask a million questions about who knows the answers," Thompson said.

The twins say they hope folks learn from their story.

"Be sure to get tested and be sure to do those monthly breast exams because it can really save your life. It did mine," Siebert said.