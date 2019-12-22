Officer struck by drunk driver while working accident on I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An officer has minor injuries after being struck by a drunk driver in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department were working an accident on Interstate 70, west of 18th Street, just before 3 a.m. Saturday, when the driver of a vehicle crashed into the police vehicle with an officer still inside.

KCKPD says the female officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver that struck the officer’s vehicle was intoxicated.

The 32-year-old male suspect was booked into the Wyandotte County jail for aggravated battery and driving under the influence.