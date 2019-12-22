Police identify man killed in Leawood double shooting

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood police have now identified the man killed in a double shooting Friday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Leawood at State Line Apartments located near 138th and Kenneth Road.

According to police, 24-year-old Zachary Morrisey, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driven to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second victim, a resident of the apartment complex, is being treated at a local trauma center.

No suspect information has been released at this time but police say there is no known threat to the public. This is Leawood’s first homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Squad at 913-642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.