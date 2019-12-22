Vandals damage Salvation Army vans in the Northland as organization sees donations down significantly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grinch strikes the Salvation Army in the Northland again.

Sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, vandals damaged vans the organization uses for everything. From getting meals for the homeless to its well-known holiday bell ringing.

This is one of many vandalism incidents in the last few months. But what’s more – the Salvation Army’s annual fundraising campaign is seeing donations down significantly. So repairing these damages could have long-lasting impacts.

The Salvation Army for its bell ringing, for its food drives, and for it’s toy donation drives.

All those donations that area very much appreciated, said Major James Mungai. But all those donations have to be picked up. And the vans parked at his Northland Salvation Army site aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Mungai explained when he first noticed the problem. He was filling the gas tanks at Sam’s Club on Saturday. He was 10 gallons in when, “as I was filling it up, we had Niagara Falls coming out the bottom of the van.” The same problem happened with the other Chevy van.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, someone punched holes in the gas tanks of both Chevy vans; stealing gas and goodwill from the non-profit.

“For the last two months,” Mungai said, “it seems like we’ve been attacked.”

This is not the first time the Grinch has visited 5306 North Oak. “Of our three vans,” Mungai explained, “we’ve had three catalytic converter’s cut out, we’ve had now three gas tanks punctured, and the gas completely taken.”

Oh, and the parking lot lights don’t work. Thieves took the copper wiring from them months ago.

“That’s a little frustrating,” said Mungai quietly as he listed off all the thefts and vandalism at his location, “that`s disheartening, that`s discouraging.”

The Salvation Army is in the midst of its fundraising campaign. But, “we don`t have enough money at this point, with two days left we are about 67% to our goal.” The Northland’s goal is about $300,000. Right now, it sits at about $200,000.

Already, Mungai said he had to trim his staff and services significantly to work within that $300,000 budget. But if he has to operate with less money, and continue to deal with unexpected, expensive costs, services could suffer.

“Right now, the biggest thing would be a financial donation. That way we can earmark it for whatever we need to earmark it for,” he explained. “One of my concerns with not making our goal.”

“We will be OK at the beginning of the year,” he continued, but come summer and come fall, we’re going to have a really hurting times because we won’t be able to serve all the people that we want to serve. The people who come to us on a daily basis, like our food pantry or utility and rent assistance.”

He shrugged and said, “We just won’t have the money to say ‘Yeah we can help you,’ or we have a very limited amounts, so we would have to say ‘Let’s see if we can find others to help come alongside us.'”

The Salvation Army told FOX4 that part of its low fundraising turnout is due to the calendar.

“So, due to the lost week between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Doug Donahoo said from the Salvation Army. “We’re missing our kettle goal by a decent margin. Just like people have less time to shop we have less time to collect donations. We hope everyone will remember to drop in a donation on Monday and Tuesday.”

The Salvation Army for Kansas and Western Missouri accepts donations online here. If you would like to donate to a specific Salvation Army location, like the Northland Salvation Army, Donahoo recommends donating through the Red Kettles. Those donations in the kettles stay in the community.