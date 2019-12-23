7- and 8-year-old boys drown after falling through frozen pond in eastern Missouri

Posted 4:04 pm, December 23, 2019, by

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — Authorities say two boys have died after plunging through a frozen pond near their home in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 7- and 8-year-old boys were found Sunday afternoon in the private pond in Franklin County.

The search began after the boys didn’t return from a bike ride. The patrol says a family member found one of them floating in the pond. A diver then located the second child. The report didn’t say how long they had been in the water.

They were pronounced dead several hours later. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.