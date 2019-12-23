Independence woman leaves behind a $10 ALDI’s gift card, spurring chain reaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A trip to the ALDI's grocery store on 23rd Street in Independence turned into a Christmas miracle for one metro woman -- all thanks to a $10 gift card from Desiree Moorman.

"I asked the cashier to ring up an extra $10 gift card. I asked him to hold on to it and give it to someone that he thought might want it or need it for the holiday season. I left that with him, and I did not think anything of it," Moorman said.

The cashier, Dante Kelly, described in a now viral Facebook post what happened next.

Kelly said he gave a woman Moorman's gift card after the customer went over budget. She couldn't afford both a cart full of groceries and Christmas presents for her kids.

He said that then started a chain reaction.

"He told me about how their regional manager had come up here and left gift cards, how people had continued to keep doing this," Moorman said.

Now countless people are commenting on Kelly's Facebook post, saying they're leaving gift cards, too.

"It really shows that even if you don't have a lot to give, or you don't think that it's worth giving that $10, it could turn into something huge and keep going like it has," Moorman said.

Moorman said she was inspired to share this gift because of her mother, Heather Hill. A week before, a stranger at ALDI's paid for Hill's groceries. She in turn, used the money to get groceries for Hillcrest Transitional Housing.

Hill said this giving season should be year-round.

"I think it's amazing, and every little act of kindness can snowball into something generous. You think about why do we do this just at Christmas time? How hard is it to buy a $10 gift card and just leave it with the cashier on a regular Tuesday?" Hill said.