Leawood police seek information about vehicle involved in deadly double shooting

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Days after the city's first homicide of 2019, Leawood police are asking for information about a vehicle they believe may be involved. Witnesses told police they saw a boxy, dark-colored Dodge Challenger leaving the scene after the shooting. Police believe the model year is 2014 or older.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Leawood at State Line Apartments located near 138th and Kenneth Road.

Zachary Morrisey, a 24-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was driven to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second victim, a resident of the apartment complex, was treated at a hospital.

No suspect information has been released yet, but police previously said there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Squad at 913-642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There's a $2,000 reward available in this case.

