Local couple surprises boys who nearly had last Christmas stolen with dozens of gifts

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It was a FOX4 story last September that tugged at a Harrisonville businessman's heart so much he couldn't stop thinking about it.

Two young boys' toys were stolen from the front yard of their grandmother's home where they had been living ever since their mother was killed.

A kind stranger had given the boys an Xbox and cash to replace some of the missing items.

"I remember the older boy saying 'I don't know how we'll ever be able to repay them,'" said Jeff Warren, general manager of New Castle Homes.

That simple statement touched his heart and prompted him to call FOX4, wanting to make sure the family had a good Christmas.

A few days before the holiday, Warren pulled into their driveway with a vehicle so laden down with gifts it could have doubled as Santa's sled.

"Look at that," said Carline Lovelace, the boys' 75-year-old grandmother, as she watched Warren and his wife Jill bring two bicycles onto the porch of their KCK home.

The boys, Anthony and Hunter, watched in amazement before their grandmother pressed them into action helping the Warrens' unload the rest of the packages.

Arm-full after arm-full, the gifts kept coming until their tiny home was almost out of space. There was also food. Lots of it, including two dozen eggs, a ham, a turkey and pies.

To grandmother Carline, who has been barely making ends meet on her Social Security check, Warren was a gift from heaven.

"I don't know who this gentleman is, but he's an angel," she said.

Jill Warren said she and her husband knew exactly what it was like to suddenly become parents of young children again. They had raised their grandson.

"Thank you so much," Carline said, hugging them both. "You made our Christmas. You guys don't realize it, but you made our Christmas."