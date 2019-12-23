× Man shot and killed after fight over shoes in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Investigators say a deadly shooting on Sunday night in the 13200 block of Overhill Road was preceded by a fight over shoes. Police say officers responded to the shooting call just after 9 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man dead on a sidewalk.

Witnesses told police about the fight and say the other person may have been a juvenile male. The man who was shot and killed hasn’t been identified yet.

Grandview police ask anyone with more information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.