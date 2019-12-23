Man shot and killed after fight over shoes in Grandview

Posted 7:00 am, December 23, 2019, by

Grandview police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened the night of December 22, 2019. (Photo: Brian Burkett/WDAF-TV)

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Investigators say a deadly shooting on Sunday night in the 13200 block of Overhill Road was preceded by a fight over shoes. Police say officers responded to the shooting call just after 9 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man dead on a sidewalk.

Witnesses told police about the fight and say the other person may have been a juvenile male. The man who was shot and killed hasn’t been identified yet.

Grandview police ask anyone with more information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.