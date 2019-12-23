Meet Alex Countee, FOX4’s newest meteorologist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 is excited to add a fifth meteorologist to our weather team, and we're thrilled that a native son of Kansas City is fulfilling the role. Alex Countee was born and raised in the metro and attended the University of Missouri. Before coming home, he worked in South Bend, Indiana at WBND-ABC 57.

His normal shifts will be weekend mornings from 7 to 9, leaving Garry Frank to do weekend nights. He'll also mix in some midday shifts on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, in addition to producing special weather stories that we'll feature on air and on fox4kc.com.

His passion for weather dates all the way back to his childhood, and he believes that weather plays an everyday role in our lives.

He's a huge baseball and Kansas City Royals fan. He also earned his Eagle Scout, he helped rebuild the Rotary Youth Camp's archery set near Lake Jacomo.

Here's where you can find him on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram