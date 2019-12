OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — A Miami County mail carrier helped save Christmas for several families this weekend. The engine of his mail truck caught fire Sunday morning south of Osawatomie.

He was not only able to escape the truck, but he was able to get the packages out, too.

Numerous commenters on the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post heaped praise on the mailman for going above and beyond his normal duties.