One person critically injured after being struck by vehicle near Admiral and Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon, suffering critical injuries, officials say.

The pedestrian was struck at about 3:30 pm at Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. As of 4:30 p.m. police said a section of Admiral Boulevard is still shut down as officers investigate.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating, police said.