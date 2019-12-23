Recipes: Healthy Snowball Cookies for Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 cup vegan butter, softened

1 3/4 cup powdered sugar, divided

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 3/4 cup flour

1 cup pecans, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix together vegan butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, vanilla and salt until well combined.

Blend in flour. It will seem dry and sandy, but it will come together as you roll it into cookies.

Mix in pecans.

Roll dough into 2 inch balls. Chill for 20 minutes.

Bake chilled cookies for 12-14 minutes.

Cool for 5 -10 minutes. Pour remaining powdered sugar into a bowl, roll warm cookies in sugar until coated.

Place cookies on cooling rack and cool completely. Roll cookies in powdered sugar one more time before serving. Enjoy!