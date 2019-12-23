Royals get relief pitcher Adams from Yankees for infielder Perez

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Chance Adams #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday.

The 25-year-old Adams spent last season with the Yankees and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA for New York. The Royals hope he can rediscover the form that made him a two-time Baseball America minor league all-star and help a bullpen that was among the worst in the majors last season.

The Royals gave up 21-year-old Perez, who hit .252 with 11 doubles and 42 RBIs in 117 games for Class-A Wilmington.

