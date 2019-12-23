See who the highest-paid employees are in Clay County

Clay County paid its 697 employees $26 million in 2018, according to payroll records the Kansas City Business Journal obtained through a public records request.
Just seven employees earned six figures — that’s 3% of Clay County’s payroll during the last fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.
The 25 highest-paid employees earned $2.5 million in gross pay, which amounts to nearly 1% of the county’s overall payroll expenditures. County Administrator Chancie Brookshier earned $156,737, which was the highest gross pay in 2018.
