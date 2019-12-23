Years later, thief sends money to Kansas county for stolen receptacle

Posted 5:55 pm, December 23, 2019

 SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas county has an extra $75 in its coffers thanks to a former thief with a guilty conscience.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that someone anonymously sent the money to Shawnee County along with a letter dated Dec. 18.

The letter states that the sender is in a 12-step program and working to make financial amends. It states that many years ago the writer stole a receptacle meant for cigarette ashes that was in front of the courthouse.

County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn said the letter was accompanied by three $20 bills, one $10 bill and one $5 bill.

