Holiday travelers facing congested roadways ahead of Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- According to AAA, 8.6 million drivers will take to the roads in our region this holiday season. Many of them coming through Kansas and Missouri.

"We're going to spend like 3 or 4 hours here," Jose Castaneda said.

Castaneda and his family doing some last minute holiday shopping in Kansas City. They live in Leavenworth and say the drive is usually about 45 minutes. But that wasn't the case Tuesday.

"It's super crowded since this morning. We've been out since 8 o'clock and it's been so full everywhere," Castaneda said.

At the QuikTrip on Johnson Drive in Merriam, workers have noticed a slight pickup in traffic.

"It's just constantly busy. It tends to get a busier around the holidays. We're just because all around because it's QuikTrip," store worker, Philip Swearingen said.

They say this holiday rush to get gas and hit the road is a norm.

"People get kind of antsy in line, we get a little bit backed up. Typically it's nothing big," Swearingen said.

After a couple close calls Tuesday, drivers hoping folks slow down on the roads.

"Just be safe out there on the roads. Especially on these days, we got to try to be with our families," Castaneda said.

According to the AAA, the worst day to travel in most big metropolitan areas is actually the day after Christmas.