KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas Eve brought an early present for Justin Bieber fans. The pop star announced he’s releasing a new single and going on tour in 2020, which includes a stop in Kansas City.

Bieber will play at the Sprint Center on July 6 according to his website, though tickets aren’t on sale yet. So far the tour has 45 dates posted, his stop in KC will fall in between concerts in Houston and Tulsa.

Bieber last played at the Sprint Center in 2016 during his “Purpose World Tour.”