Kansas City group spends Christmas Eve passing out hot meals, gift bags to homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the rush of the holiday hustle and bustle, it can be easy to forget the reason for the season.

This Christmas, one group has found a way to make sure the homeless and those in need get a little more attention.

“It doesn’t take a lot to impact a lot. The little simple things, each one, reach one," said Tony Caldwell.

Today, the group of about 10 volunteers spent their afternoon along Prospect Avenue passing out hot meals, gift bags and toiletries.

Using his own funds, Tony Caldwell spearheaded the initiative in order to give back, with the help of some friends at 24-Hour Faith Training Center.

Besides the plates and gifts, the volunteers are also hoping this will be a reminder that nobody is forgotten this holiday season.

“We are going to take care of everybody. It’s not just homeless meals. We want to feed anybody that is hungry," said Timothy Hayes, pastor of 24-Hour Faith Training Center.

Each plate made out of love, proving it only takes a small act to make difference, and leaving a lasting message to "pay it forward."

"I did't have any money, but I did want to give something to someone, so we are going to keep it going" said Alex Tenner.

"It's a blessing that he is doing this, going out and giving out food to the community. We need somebody like this in Kansas City to do this for people. There's not a lot of people lout here like this," said Livie.

In all, close to 200 plates and baggies were prepared and passed out. This was the first year this event was planned.