KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found in Riss Lake Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the body was discovered shortly after 4:30 in Riss Lake, behind an apartment complex at 43rd and Northern.

A man’s body was pulled from the water, according to police.

Police have not determined how the man died or if any foul play is involved.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Body found in lake behind Whispering Lake Apartments. Family tell me they had a search party out this Christmas Eve looking for a man who had been missing for 11 days. pic.twitter.com/5yaSBjZZJV — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) December 24, 2019