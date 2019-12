KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple crews with the Kansas City Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at a high rise apartment building in Midtown.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at the Westport Central Apartments at Armour and Broadway Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as details become available.