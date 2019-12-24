Landry’s wins Leawood-based Houlihan’s assets with initial bid of $40 million

Posted 1:51 pm, December 24, 2019

Landry’s was the sole bidder for the assets of HRI Holding Corp., the parent company of Leawood-based Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc.

HRI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, citing issues such as industry headwinds, senior management changes and unfavorable leases.

The company owns and operates 47 restaurants in 14 states and its brands include: Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar, Bristol Seafood Grill, J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Grill, Devon Seafood Grill and Make Room for Truman. Eight of its restaurants are located in the Kansas City metro.

Houston-based Landry’s, known for eateries such as Morton’s The Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., bid $40 million for substantially all of HRI’s assets.

See more about this sale and why the price may fall in the Kansas City Business Journal.

