Recipes: Mrs. Alcott’s Ginger Snaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1/4lb. butter

1/2 cup cugar

3-3/4 cups flour

1 cup molasses

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. ginger

Directions:

Mix together and refrigerate 1-2 hours. Roll out on floured board to 1/8-1/4" thickness and cut with round cookie cutter.

Sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

If desired, try the following tips: Soften the dough for a minute or two in a microwave oven (do not overcook!). Place dough on a table, this will give one leverage. Counters tend to be too high for rolling dough.

Use a French rolling pin (it is a solid piece of wood), flatten the dough to a pancake shape with hands and put plastic wrap on top to avoid sticking. Roll the dough as thin as possible, thereby the cookies will be very crisp, and lift up with a spatula.

Finally, if the cookies are placed on baking parchment (it is sold in stores that carry kitchen utensils), browning in the oven will be even.