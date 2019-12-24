See how much Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kan., paid its employees in 2018

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan. paid its 2,141 employees $124 million in 2018, according to salary data compiled by the Kansas Policy Institute.

Ninety-five employees earned six figures — that’s 4% of the Unified Government’s payroll during the last fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

The 25 highest-paid employees earned $2.5 million in gross pay, which amounts to nearly 3% of the county’s overall payroll expenditures. County Administrator Douglas Bach earned $219,784, which was the highest gross pay in 2018.

