See how much Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kan., paid its employees in 2018

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan. paid its 2,141 employees $124 million in 2018, according to salary data compiled by the Kansas Policy Institute.

Ninety-five employees earned six figures — that’s 4% of the Unified Government’s payroll during the last fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

See all of the 25 highest-paid Wyandotte County and KCK employees on the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.

The 25 highest-paid employees earned $2.5 million in gross pay, which amounts to nearly 3% of the county’s overall payroll expenditures. County Administrator Douglas Bach earned $219,784, which was the highest gross pay in 2018.

Read the Kansas City Business Journal for the full salary database