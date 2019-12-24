With a chance for top-2 seed, Chiefs preparing for final regular season game against Chargers

Posted 12:08 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, December 24, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the #2 seed still in play this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers and meeting with the media on Tuesday. Hear from Head Coach Andy Reid, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the video at the top of the page.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz was at Arrowhead, here’s some of what he gathered from the news conference:

