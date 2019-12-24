With a chance for top-2 seed, Chiefs preparing for final regular season game against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the #2 seed still in play this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers and meeting with the media on Tuesday. Hear from Head Coach Andy Reid, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the video at the top of the page.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz was at Arrowhead, here’s some of what he gathered from the news conference:

Reid says if they were practicing, the only one who wouldn’t practice is Spencer Ware. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 24, 2019

Mahomes: We want to have that momentum of playing our best football going into the postseason.” #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/dyskcymtKP — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 24, 2019

“We’re really building at the end of the season. As an offense we’ve been able to do things that we haven’t been able to do last year.” #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 24, 2019