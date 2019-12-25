1,400 steak meals served to metro first responders for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While metro families were celebrating Christmas, there are many who spent the holiday working.

Thanks to one group of volunteers, area first responders did not have to worry about a hot Christmas meal.

“We believe to give honor to whom honor is due. We believe we need to show honor to the men and women who put their lives on the line for the community each and every day, so we just want to be a blessing to them today, working Christmas Day away from their family," said Scott Lamaster, who founded Taking it to the Streets.

Christmas day, the group served 1,400 steak meals for area first responders.

The meals included 12-ounce strip steak, a potato salad, coleslaw, rolls and homemade desserts. All of the food was prepared and packed by volunteers outside KCPD headquarters.

"A lot of man hours go into this. We sliced all 1,400 steaks, had a crew Monday slicing all the steaks and we had church ladies and people baking pies for us. It’s just a great event, a lot of people involved, wanting to help and be a blessing," said Lamaster.

This is the fifth year the group has served meals on Christmas Day. Police officers, firefighters and EMT's say they are all thankful.

“It's very humbling for us that someone, especially cover the entire fire department, would think of us," said KCFD Battalion Chief, Greg Taylor.

“I think it’s a great way to give back to the people that are serving us on Christmas Day, and do it every day," said KCPD Chaplain, Dennis Dewey.

“I want to say thank you! Cause we are missing our families, so we are thankful for the people who care for us," said Lanika Bowden.

The group also delivers food and snacks to first responders in the field.

Lamaster says next year he hopes to feed even more people.

“We keep adding more and more every year. Our ultimate goal is to take care of every first responder within a 100-mile radius of Kansas City," he said.