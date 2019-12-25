Kansas expanding program for avoiding lines at DMV offices

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is allowing some residents seeking to get or renew a driver’s license to schedule appointments so that they can avoid a tedious wait in line.

The Division of Vehicles in the Kansas Department of Revenue recently expanded the program to an additional nine offices in populous areas after launching a pilot program in Topeka in August.

The Q-Flow system allows people to use a website to make appointments up to 30 days in advance. The division says the wait is less than 15 minutes for for 95% of the people who set an appointment.

The department unveiled the expanded program in time for the holidays. Director of Vehicles David Harper noted that driver’s license offices normally see more visitors when schools are out.

“We hope by having the ability to schedule your visit will alleviate some of the lines and frustrations experienced in the past at our larger offices,” Harper said.

He said the Division of Vehicles is looking at options for adding Q-Flow in other offices.

Besides Topeka, appointments also can be scheduled for Andover; Derby; Kansas City, Kansas; Lawrence; Manhattan; Mission; Olathe; Overland Park, and Wichita.

The offices with Q-Flow still are taking walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.