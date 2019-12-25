KCPD investigating after man found dead near 72nd and Wabash Christmas Eve night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting late Christmas Eve night.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near East 72nd and Wabash. At the scene officers located a man on the ground near a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.

Detectives are looking to speak with any witnesses or any information that could help with what lead to the shooting.

If anyone has information, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the annonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.