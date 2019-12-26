‘Baby boom continues’: Two gentoo penguin chicks hatch at KC Zoo

Image courtesy of KC Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are two new gentoo penguin chicks at the Kansas City Zoo.

“The baby boom continues!” a spokesperson for the zoo posted on Facebook Thursday.

The chicks hatched on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 9.

“They have grown so much that they barely fit underneath parents Mali & Beaker and Chuck & Lucy, who have kept them protected in their nests,” the zoo said.

If you’d like to meet the gentoo chicks, you can visit them at the at Helzberg Penguin Plaza.

In early December the zoo welcomed eight macaroni penguins. They came to KC as eggs from Sea World in San Diego and recently hatched in incubators.

Image courtesy of KC Zoo

Image courtesy of KC Zoo

