Disabled woman, 4-year-old rescued after abandoned house next door goes up in flames

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There isn't much left of a KC house on Virginia Avenue and Brush Creek Boulevard after fire ate through the structure.

The abandoned home sits just about a foot away from the house next door, so firefighters thought the fire might easily spread to that home where three people live, including a disabled woman and her 4-year-old grandson.

“I was actually sleeping, and my dog was barking. I was kind of telling him to be quiet,” said Kraigk Hullaby, the third resident of the house next door.

And although Hullaby could ignore his barking dog, he couldn't ignore the firefighters busting through his front door to get him because the house next door was close to lighting up his house.

“Dude was pretty adamant about getting me out of there. I grabbed my dog, got a collar on him. I didn't even have time to grab my coat,” Hullaby said. “And when I got out, I saw flames everywhere, seen the fire department everywhere. There were so many of them out here. After that, I just kind of looked and saw the flames over here at this house and was just kind of in shock.”

The 4-year-old was the first one out, rescued before firefighters arrived.

“The neighbor over here came in and got the 4-year-old out, and then the fire department came in and wheeled her out,” Hullaby said.

Dustin Levy was driving by when he saw smoke coming from the house and stopped to see it all unfold.

“The lady that was in the wheelchair was on oxygen. They took her back to an ambulance to make sure she was fine,” Levy said.

Firefighters don't yet know the cause of the fire, but Hullaby said he has a pretty good idea how it started.

“It's an abandoned house. I actually see quite a few squatters go in there trying to stay warm. It gets pretty cold out here. I understand, but to start a fire and put people in danger -- I think it's just awful,” he said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this fire, buy Levy told FOX4 that he saw someone running from the house who might be the person responsible for the blaze.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.