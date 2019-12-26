How to make maple covered pecans and chocolate covered chickpeas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maple covered pecans or almonds

Prep time 5 min. Cook time 20 min. Makes about 2 cups.

Ingredients:

½ cup of maple syrup

2 cups of pecans or almonds

1½ tsp. of Cinnamon

½ tsp. of sea salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and spoon toss until thoroughly coated and maple is well dissolved into nuts. Pour contents into a pot on medium to high heat. Bring to a simmer and stir until liquid in the maple is crystalized.

Once it looks grainy with tiny bubbles, cooked for another 1 minute or pour onto parchment paper using a spatula to break up the clumps. Allow to cool then serve.

Chocolate covered chickpeas

Prep time 5-10 min. Cook time 45 min.

Ingredients:

1-2 cans of chickpeas

2 tsp. maple syrup

1-2 bars of pure dark chocolate (Bari beneficial to your eyes)

½ tsp. of pure vanilla extract

(if stored to long can be chewy so enjoy within 2-3days)

To avoid refined sugar, use pure/ raw spice and flavors

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Drain juice from Chickpea can(s). Using parchment paper, lay beans across parchment sheet and remove all loose skins from chickpeas and no oil or seasoning added to peas yet (this way you get really crispy, crunchy beans) cuts in half the time spent in the oven.

Bake chickpeas for 30-45 minutes until dry, brown lightly and crispy. Flip chickpeas every 3-5 minutes or so until all are crispy and brown. Once done, transfer onto a medium to large bowl and combine melted dark chocolate or cocoa powder, pure vanilla extract and maple syrup. Mix well and

transfer all onto a parchment covered cookie sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes (time may need to be increased to 10 minutes if melting chocolate. Allow to cool. Enjoy.

