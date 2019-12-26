Overland Park-based company making headlines as new title sponsor for Birmingham Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Boston College and Cincinnati will take the field on January 2 for the Birmingham Bowl in Alabama.

Although the teams will get a lot of the spotlight, an Overland Park-based company will get a pretty great amount, too.

"It's amazing how quickly that the brand and other partners have looked at and said, 'Hey that's something we want to be a part of,'" said Michael Goodman, TicketSmarter's vice president of operations.

TicketSmarter hasn't even been in business a year, but the metro-based startup is already making big business deals by re-selling tickets online. It just signed on to sponsor the Birmingham Bowl for the next six years.

"It's kind of surreal how quickly the brand took off, and we've been able to become the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, partner with the Rose Bowl and ESPN events," Goodman said.

The startup branched off from the Goody Tickets Company. CEO Jeff Goodman and his wife, Heather, started the company nearly a decade ago. Now they're looking to make this new brand a household name.

"The goal is really to get as many people as possible to experience live events. That is our focus. We know that it's very powerful for people to be able to attend live events," Jeff Goodman said.

They're in the business to make money, but Goodman said they haven't forgotten to give back.

"One of our main focuses is to be able to give back to the community and specifically children's charities," he said.

TicketSmarter said it will donate $1 from every bowl game ticket it sells to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.