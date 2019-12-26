Police identify 68-year-old woman stabbed to death in Olathe neighborhood

OLATHE, Kan. — Police have identified the 68-year-old woman stabbed to death last week in Olathe.

On Thursday, Olathe police identified the victim as Patricia Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas. She was killed Dec. 20.

Police were called to a home near South Shadow Circle and W. 102nd Street for a report of an armed disturbance and found Fitzgerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman who knew Fitzgerald also was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating. The killing was the fourth in Olathe this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.