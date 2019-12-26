State begins notifying facilities eligible to cultivate medical marijuana in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The state of Missouri will begin issuing medical marijuana licenses to cultivation companies on Thursday, and will continue doing so through the end of January. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana during midterm elections in 2018.

The first wave of approvals were released on December 19th for lab testing facilities, and buildings were approved for transportation licenses on December 23. The state will accept and process transportation and seed to sale license indefinitely.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have been reviewing applications for months leading up to this. The state had 150 days to review, decide, and notify applicants within the process. There is no official date on when dispensaries will open and medical marijuana will be sold in the state, but estimates peg either late spring or early summer.

The time in between business approvals and sales beginning is due to time needed to grow, process, test and distribute medical marijuana.

The state says 2,100 applications were filed for dispensaries, of which about 190 will be approved. More than 10,000 patients and caregivers have been approved to buy or use medical marijuana.

