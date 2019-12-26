Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second time this year, a Kansas City man had his work truck full of tools stolen.

The latest heist happened on Christmas night in the 1100 block of Fuller Avenue. It's also the same block where a man was murdered last year.

So Eleazar Aguilar's wife moved back to Mexico after that killing and the initial burglary that left the family in a home without electricity, plumbing or any belongings.

"This here is what they done, the whole house they took out all the wire," Aguilar demonstrated.

Thieves spent days clearing out the home while they were out of town in March.

"They emptied the whole house -- everything, personal stuff, TVs, blenders, toys everything. They emptied the house."

Thieves used his box truck full of tools to do it. He happened to come home when they were returning to get the final remaining items gathered from the basement. Aguilar recorded a video as he chased his stolen box truck.

"After chasing for about 8 minutes down there on that street back there, they started shooting so I had to stop and say, 'What am I doing?'" Aguilar said.

Police located the stolen truck, but not the tools of the private general contractor. After spending thousands to replace them, things started to turn around. Aguilar posted photos of the first part of his renovation late Christmas Eve with the headline translated "mission accomplished."

Then as Aguilar returned home from Christmas dinner, he found his box truck full of all the electrical and plumbing tools he'd replaced was stolen again.

"I cried and I cried because finally it was something good I made and now this happened, especially because it was my Christmas gift to myself, and now they stole all my tools and everything," he said.

He couldn't go to work Thursday and doesn't know when he'll be able to come up with money to buy the tools he needs a third time.

But he's not letting a year of hard luck break his spirit.

"I don't try to feel like, 'Oh poor guy,'" Aguilar said. "I'm strong enough, and this is going to help me to be a better person and to teach my kids to be a better person, too."