Tips for finding your fitness rhythm after all that holiday season indulgence

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many of you might now be worried about the waistline after indulging in holiday treats.

Zone6 Fitness in North Kansas City says a lot of people fall off the fitness wagon between Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Things are now slowly starting to pick back up and really get busy after New Year's Day. But after about 10 weeks, many people quit working out and eating healthy again.

Experts say the best strategy is to start small and find a gym that helps keep you accountable.

"We want to have them sustainable and have some long-term accountability over time," said Jason Vaughn with Zone6 Fitness. "The last thing you want to do is don’t want to come in and over train. You want to be able to pace yourself, crawl before you walk and understand this is a marathon not a sprint."

Another key to success is finding someone to go on a health journey with you and know you've got to balance exercise with good nutrition to stay successful.