Groves of Christmas trees, Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, and some Concolors, stand in a snow covered field at the Beverly Tree Farm in Beverly, Massachusetts, on December 5, 2019. - The trees sell for $100, and customers cut them down for use as Christmas trees. All profits from the sales are given to charity. The trees take 6 to 12 years to mature. The farm has over 16,000 trees. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Topeka zoo wants used live Christmas trees for its animals
TOPEKA — Zoo animals in Topeka will soon be making use of castoff live Christmas trees.
The city said in a news release that the trees can be dropped off starting Thursday at a special location at Gage Park, where the zoo is located.
Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says animals that can benefit from the trees include lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears and painted dogs.
Once the animals make use of the trees, they will be ground up and turned into mulch.
The trees must be free of ornaments, hooks, tinsel and tree stands. They also can’t be in plastic bags.