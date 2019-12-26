Windows busted out of multiple cars near Country Club Plaza on Christmas night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Across the street from the Country Club Plaza sits a line of cars that were vandalized Christmas night.

"We heard a number of bangs," Austin Cox said. "We thought it was gunshots."

It was about 10 p.m. Wednesday when Austin Cox heard what criminals were doing to cars right outside his apartment building along Ward Parkway.

"First it came in at six bangs, and then it was eight bangs," Cox said.

After seeing piles of broken glass, Cox believes someone went running down Ward with a baseball bat just busting out windows.

"We were pretty terrified after that," Cox said.

Terrified to go outside and walk their new puppy where shattered glass sits on the ground and inside cars.

Abbie Hausmann's is one of those cars.

"My car was broken into," Hausmann said. "It's the first time. I've been here for years. Then I looked and a bunch of other cars were smashed, too."

Hausmann admits car break-ins are a common occurrence in this area, but she couldn't believe someone would ruin random cars on Christmas.

"It was frustrating. I said to myself, 'Merry Christmas,'" Hausmann said sarcastically.

It was anything but a Merry Christmas for many residents of nearby apartments who park on Ward or 48th Street.

"One of my neighbors had pulled in and both of his windows were busted out," Cox said.

Cox said his family bought flashlights and plans to be more cautious when taking their dog, Maple, on walks.

"We'll just be a little more aware when we come down and have to go outside," Cox said.

It's clear several windows were smashed, but KCPD said they didn't receive any reports of car break-ins or vandalism.

Police urge you to report incidents like this because they can't help if they don't know about it.