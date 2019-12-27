Andy Reid’s daughter will sing national anthem at Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's daughter will sing the national anthem ahead of the team's final regular season game Sunday at Arrowhead.

This won't be daughter Crosby's first time singing in front of Chiefs Kingdom.

"I get more nervous than she does," Reid said.

Her father, Andy, said he can't sing a lick. He credits his wife's side of the family for his daughter's singing ability.

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne will be the guest drummer and spirit leader to get the crowd ready for what will hopefully be a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.