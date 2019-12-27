× Death of missing 28-year-old KC woman now being investigated as a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the death of a missing woman as a homicide, officials say.

After days of searching, Renita Thompson’s family found her body last Saturday, Dec. 21, off the side of the road at Gregory and Ewing. It was just a few miles from where she was last seen on Dec. 14 in a black Honda Accord near 93rd and Cleveland.

Now, police say they believe she was murdered, but they’re still working to determine who killed the 28-year-old mom of two.

A KC police spokesperson said officials are also still investigating her cause of death and other factors.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help detectives to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to a conviction.



