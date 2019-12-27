Delicious tailgate recipes from Hy-Vee

Posted 7:58 am, December 27, 2019, by

15 minute spinach and artichoke dip

Ingredients:

1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Plain Greek Yogurt

1 Cup Hy-Vee shredded Mozzarella

1/2 cup parmesan Cheese

1 (14 oz) cup Artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (10 oz) pkg Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

4 cloves garlic minced

1/4 tsp salt

Crackers to serve with

Directions:

Heat cheese and yogurt over low heat

Whisk in cheese and melt

Add remainder of ingredients

 

Pizza dip

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1 cup Hy-Vee Mozzarella

1 cup Hy-Vee Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese

1/4 cup min Pepperoni

1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning

1 cup Hy-Vee Pizza Sauce

Garnish with pizza sauce, sliced black olives

Directions:

Pre-Heat Oven to 350 degrees

Mix all ingredients except garnish in a mixing bowl

Spray a Oven proof pan with spray release and fill with cheese mixture

Place in oven for 20 minutes or until cheese melts

Garnish and serve

 

Kansas City, honey bbq sauce

Combine:

1/2 cup Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce

1 TB Hy-Vee Ketchup

1 TB Hot Sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 TB Hy-Vee Salted Butter

1/4 tsp of garlic powder

(add Liquid Smoke if desired)

 

Makes approx. 1 cup

 

San Francisco,  Korean Sauce

Makes about a cup

Combine:

1/2 Cup Korean Gochujang Sauce

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 TB Hy-Vee Soy Sauce

3 TB Rice Wine Vinegar

Directions:

Mix together over low heat until combined

Garnish with Sesame Seeds

 

Buffalo, blue cheese wing sauce

Makes 1 1/2 cups

Combine:

1 cup Hy-Vee Hickory House Big Bad Buffalo Wing Sauce

1/4 cup Hy-Vee Salted Butter

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

Directions:

Heat wing sauce, butter and garlic powder in a sauce pan

Cook over medium heat until butter has melted

Stir in Blue Cheese

 

New Orleans, Cajun Beer Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cut diced onions

1/4 cup diced and seeded red peppers

2 TB Hy-Vee salted butter

1 TB Cornstarch

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup  King Ale

1 Tb Cajun seasoning

Directions:

Sauté onions and peppers in butter over medium heat

Combine cornstarch and water

Add to onions and peppers

Add Ale and Cajun Seasoning

Keep over heat until it thickens

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.