Delicious tailgate recipes from Hy-Vee

15 minute spinach and artichoke dip
Ingredients:
1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
1 Cup Hy-Vee shredded Mozzarella
1/2 cup parmesan Cheese
1 (14 oz) cup Artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 (10 oz) pkg Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
4 cloves garlic minced
1/4 tsp salt
Crackers to serve with
Directions:
Heat cheese and yogurt over low heat
Whisk in cheese and melt
Add remainder of ingredients
Pizza dip
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
1 cup Hy-Vee Mozzarella
1 cup Hy-Vee Sharp Cheddar Cheese
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese
1/4 cup min Pepperoni
1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning
1 cup Hy-Vee Pizza Sauce
Garnish with pizza sauce, sliced black olives
Directions:
Pre-Heat Oven to 350 degrees
Mix all ingredients except garnish in a mixing bowl
Spray a Oven proof pan with spray release and fill with cheese mixture
Place in oven for 20 minutes or until cheese melts
Garnish and serve
Kansas City, honey bbq sauce
Combine:
1/2 cup Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce
1 TB Hy-Vee Ketchup
1 TB Hot Sauce
1/4 cup honey
2 TB Hy-Vee Salted Butter
1/4 tsp of garlic powder
(add Liquid Smoke if desired)
Makes approx. 1 cup
San Francisco, Korean Sauce
Makes about a cup
Combine:
1/2 Cup Korean Gochujang Sauce
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
2 TB Hy-Vee Soy Sauce
3 TB Rice Wine Vinegar
Directions:
Mix together over low heat until combined
Garnish with Sesame Seeds
Buffalo, blue cheese wing sauce
Makes 1 1/2 cups
Combine:
1 cup Hy-Vee Hickory House Big Bad Buffalo Wing Sauce
1/4 cup Hy-Vee Salted Butter
1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
Directions:
Heat wing sauce, butter and garlic powder in a sauce pan
Cook over medium heat until butter has melted
Stir in Blue Cheese
New Orleans, Cajun Beer Sauce
Ingredients:
1/4 cut diced onions
1/4 cup diced and seeded red peppers
2 TB Hy-Vee salted butter
1 TB Cornstarch
1/2 cup cold water
1/2 cup King Ale
1 Tb Cajun seasoning
Directions:
Sauté onions and peppers in butter over medium heat
Combine cornstarch and water
Add to onions and peppers
Add Ale and Cajun Seasoning
Keep over heat until it thickens