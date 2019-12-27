Delicious tailgate recipes from Hy-Vee

15 minute spinach and artichoke dip

Ingredients:

1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Plain Greek Yogurt

1 Cup Hy-Vee shredded Mozzarella

1/2 cup parmesan Cheese

1 (14 oz) cup Artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (10 oz) pkg Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

4 cloves garlic minced

1/4 tsp salt

Crackers to serve with

Directions:

Heat cheese and yogurt over low heat

Whisk in cheese and melt

Add remainder of ingredients

Pizza dip

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1 cup Hy-Vee Mozzarella

1 cup Hy-Vee Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese

1/4 cup min Pepperoni

1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning

1 cup Hy-Vee Pizza Sauce

Garnish with pizza sauce, sliced black olives

Directions:

Pre-Heat Oven to 350 degrees

Mix all ingredients except garnish in a mixing bowl

Spray a Oven proof pan with spray release and fill with cheese mixture

Place in oven for 20 minutes or until cheese melts

Garnish and serve

Kansas City, honey bbq sauce

Combine:

1/2 cup Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce

1 TB Hy-Vee Ketchup

1 TB Hot Sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 TB Hy-Vee Salted Butter

1/4 tsp of garlic powder

(add Liquid Smoke if desired)

Makes approx. 1 cup

San Francisco, Korean Sauce

Makes about a cup

Combine:

1/2 Cup Korean Gochujang Sauce

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 TB Hy-Vee Soy Sauce

3 TB Rice Wine Vinegar

Directions:

Mix together over low heat until combined

Garnish with Sesame Seeds

Buffalo, blue cheese wing sauce

Makes 1 1/2 cups

Combine:

1 cup Hy-Vee Hickory House Big Bad Buffalo Wing Sauce

1/4 cup Hy-Vee Salted Butter

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

Directions:

Heat wing sauce, butter and garlic powder in a sauce pan

Cook over medium heat until butter has melted

Stir in Blue Cheese

New Orleans, Cajun Beer Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cut diced onions

1/4 cup diced and seeded red peppers

2 TB Hy-Vee salted butter

1 TB Cornstarch

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup King Ale

1 Tb Cajun seasoning

Directions:

Sauté onions and peppers in butter over medium heat

Combine cornstarch and water

Add to onions and peppers

Add Ale and Cajun Seasoning

Keep over heat until it thickens