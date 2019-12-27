Dozens of animals make the move to KC Pet Project’s new $26 million facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s the start of a new chapter for the KC Pet Project as dozens of staff, volunteers and animals moved into the new $26 million facility on Elmwood Avenue in Swope Park.

Starting Friday morning, one by one, animals were loaded into trailers, buses and personal cars at the old site on Raytown Road and moved to the new location.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews were among the many helpers assisting in the move.

"All of the dogs are excited to go somewhere, go for a ride. All of them have been excited and checking out all the new smells, the new building. They are pretty excited about it," KC Pet Project volunteer Rose Roberts said.

Roberts said there have been days of preparation to get ready for the big move, where around 250 animals were transported.

"We have been working so hard on this project for many years, and today is when it becomes real. Pretty emotional day for all of us as we welcome the first pets in," KC Pet Project spokeswoman Tori Fugate said.

The new 54,000-square-foot facility will include a much larger shelter for KC Pet Project. The new building also will include a full-service vet clinic, a training pavilion, a pet supply store and a coffee shop.

Fugate calls it an animal paradise.

"There is so much that we always wanted to do, but we had constraints due to space or things like that. Here we are actually able to put more programs in place we have been dreaming about for years," Fugate said.

The new campus officially opens for business and adoptions on Jan. 1. Until then, the site won't take any adoptions but will continue accepting any lost animals.