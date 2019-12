KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez and his wife just welcomed a sweet baby girl.

Perez posted a photo of his wife, Maria Gabriela, in the delivery room with their new daughter on Friday.

The caption, translated from Spanish, reads, “Thank you, my God. I love you with my life, my Paulina. God take care of you always. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ ๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ˜˜โค๏ธ๐Ÿ˜ #dadinlovewithhisdaughter.”

This is Perez’s third child but his first daughter.