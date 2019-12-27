Metro business warning others after duo tries to use counterfeit $100 bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new warning from the local business owner after counterfeit money was used at the store.

Workers at Surplus Sales Outlet on E. Truman Avenue said they learned the hard way.

“When I grabbed it, it didn’t feel right. It felt kind of off," said Alexis Valdiviez, a sales associate at Surplus Sales Outlet. "I looked at it and flipped it over, and it had Chinese symbols on it."

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Valdiviez said a man and woman came to the counter, attempting to pay for two tablets, but the two $100 bills they used were fake.

“I grabbed my marker and marked it, and it turned black, and it was the first time one ever turned black," Valdiviez said.

Once the employee noticed and called the owner, the man didn’t stick around long, leaving the counterfeit money behind.

“When the owner said report him, he took off, walking really quickly out the door, and got into a vehicle," she said.

Employees were able to capture images of his car speeding off. They hope it will be enough for police.

The workers now have a warning for other business owners in the area: check any bills over $20.

The owner said policies at the store helped employees recognize the counterfeit money. He also said an inexpensive counterfeit money detector or pen could make a big difference.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.