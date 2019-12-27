Radio personality Don Imus dead at 79

Posted 6:02 pm, December 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:03PM, December 27, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Radio personality Don Imus has died at age 79.

Imus died Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical center in Texas after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve, according to a statement from the family.

Imus hosted his radio show, “Imus in the Morning”, which aired on multiple stations until his retirement in 2018.

Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone. But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women’s college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”

The remark was heard coast to coast on 60 radio stations and the MSNBC cable network.

Despite repeated apologies, Imus — just 10 years earlier named one of Time Magazine’s 25 most influential Americans — became a pariah for a remark that he acknowledged was “completely inappropriate … thoughtless and stupid.”

His radio show, once home to presidential hopefuls, political pundits and platinum-selling musicians, was yanked eight days later by CBS Radio. But the shock jock enjoyed the last financial laugh when he collected a reported multimillion dollar settlement of his five-year contract with the company.

Imus is survived by his wife, Deirdre, and six children. They’ve requested that donations go to the Imus Ranch Foundation.

