× Tech N9ne will be guest drummer and spirit leader at Arrowhead Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne has a special role Sunday at the Chiefs final regular season game at Arrowhead.

He will be the guest drummer and spirit leader to get the crowd ready for what will hopefully be a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Earlier this month Tech N9ne put on a concert benefiting Patrick Mahomes’ charity 15 and the Mahomies. Other artists from his label, Strange Music, joined him on the stage at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The foundation focuses on improving the lives of children in the community.

When Tech N9ne takes to the drum deck Sunday, the #2 seed will still be in play. The Chiefs must win and the Patriots must lose for the Chiefs to score a first-round playoff bye.

The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth AFC West title in a row.

If you want more on Tech N9ne, Mark Alford sat down with the rapper, music producer and entrepreneur for a nearly 45- minute conversation. Listen to it here or on the Podcast player below.