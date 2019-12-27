Thunder in December?! Heavy rain for portions of the metro this weekend

Normally we’re talking about snow arriving this time of year, but that’s not going to be the case this weekend. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be moving in courtesy of this disturbance to our southwest. We’re going to be on the warm side of this front initially, and that’s when most of the precip occurs before things get cold again.

Let’s start with temperatures on Saturday: we’re heading close to 60 again for the 3rd time within a week! Unlike closer to the holiday, this warmer day will likely be spent inside as rain looks to bug us throughout the day.

It’s not going to rain all day, but rain chances and coverage go up slowly throughout the day and really pick up by the afternoon and evening.

As the main system and cold front approaches, showers and a good line of thunderstorms are expected by early afternoon Saturday. While severe weather isn’t a big concern throughout the region, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an isolated severe thunderstorm pop up in the region, especially south of the metro.

The biggest issue area wide is going to be the heavy rainfall. Soil temperatures are above freezing, even 4 inches below the surface, but it’s always a bit more soggy in the winter. Localized flooding could be a concern in some of the heavier thunderstorms.

By the time the colder portions of the storm moves in, temperatures will slowly fall on Sunday morning. A midnight high temperature around 50 degrees is likely with temperatures in the mid 30s by the afternoon expected. Wind chills will be in the 20s, but nothing more than a few flurries are expected later on.